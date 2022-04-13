Border officers seize $3.2M in alleged cocaine from big rig

LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Field Operations at the Laredo Port of Entry recently seized more than $3 million in alleged cocaine from a commercial truck containing papier-mâché handicrafts.
“Our frontline officers continue to maintain strict vigilance in the commercial truck environment and their effective utilization of training, inspections experience and technology successfully prevented a significant load of cocaine from ever reaching U.S. streets,” Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry said.
On April 8, a CBP officer assigned to the World Trade Bridge encountered a tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico hauling a shipment of papier-mâché of glass handicrafts and referred it for secondary examination.
After conducting a thorough secondary examination, which included utilization of non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment, CBP officers discovered 101 packages containing a total of 427 pounds of alleged cocaine concealed within the conveyance. The cocaine had an estimated street value of $3.2 million.
CBP seized the narcotics and an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations special agents remains ongoing.
