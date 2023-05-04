TheTrucker.com
CBP seizes 3,175 pounds of marijuana from big rig at Detroit Cargo Facility

By The Trucker News Staff -
According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), officers found more than 3,000 pounds of marijuana hidden in this shipment of tires. (Courtesy: CBP)

DETROIT — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers assigned to the Port of Detroit intercepted 3,175 pounds of marijuana at the Fort Street Cargo Facility, April 20.

The illicit cargo was discovered after an inbound tractor-trailer hauling a shipment of tires was selected for additional screening, a news release stated. The subsequent physical inspection conducted by officers revealed multiple packages of marijuana concealed inside the tires among brown packing paper and garbage bags.

“The CBP officers in Detroit continue to work diligently — day and night — to accomplish our border security mission in order to protect our nation and the communities we serve,” said Port Director Devin Chamberlain. “This success is a testament to their hard work and dedication.”

The marijuana, cargo, tractor and trailer were seized by CBP.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Trucker News Staff
