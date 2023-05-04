CBP seizes 3,175 pounds of marijuana from big rig at Detroit Cargo Facility

DETROIT — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers assigned to the Port of Detroit intercepted 3,175 pounds of marijuana at the Fort Street Cargo Facility, April 20.
The illicit cargo was discovered after an inbound tractor-trailer hauling a shipment of tires was selected for additional screening, a news release stated. The subsequent physical inspection conducted by officers revealed multiple packages of marijuana concealed inside the tires among brown packing paper and garbage bags.
“The CBP officers in Detroit continue to work diligently — day and night — to accomplish our border security mission in order to protect our nation and the communities we serve,” said Port Director Devin Chamberlain. “This success is a testament to their hard work and dedication.”
The marijuana, cargo, tractor and trailer were seized by CBP.
