Chain-reaction crash caused by big rig on I-95 sends several to the hospital

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A major crash late Thursday night on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County sent multiple people to the hospital, the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed.

The story was reported by multiple outlets in the Miami area.

One report cited FHP Lt. Alex Camacho, who said the crash, which involved 18 vehicles, occurred around 11:25 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near Ives Dairy Road.

Camacho said a tractor-trailer was traveling south as traffic was congested and failed to stop for the vehicles ahead.

“As a result, the tractor trailer collided into several vehicles causing a chain reaction of crashes,” Camacho said in an email to Local 10 News.

Camacho confirmed that some vehicle occupants were transported to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital with minor injuries.

He said the roadway was closed overnight due to a fuel leak and traffic was diverted onto Ives Dairy Road.

The roadway re-opened around 6:20 a.m Friday morning.