Charlotte NC launches online tool to help truckers find parking

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte has unveiled a new Commercial Truck Parking Tool to assist truck drivers in locating legal parking throughout the city.
“This innovative resource is designed to provide truck drivers with convenient and reliable information to find safe, authorized parking locations,” the city said in a press release.
Commercial Truck Parking Tool
The Commercial Truck Parking Tool offers several key features to support the trucking community:
- Searchable Parking Lots: Drivers can easily find available, legal, and safe parking lots by entering an address or using their current location.
- Mobile Accessibility: The tool is fully optimized for mobile devices, allowing users to access parking information on the go.
- Parking Lot Availability Survey: Parking lot owners can submit their information to be included in the tool, detailing costs and amenities such as gates, showers, and security features.
- Truck Parking Ordinances: The tool outlines Charlotte’s local truck parking regulations, including fines and penalties for violations.
- Interactive Heat Map: A real-time map highlights commercial truck parking violations across Charlotte, helping drivers avoid high enforcement areas and locate authorized parking spaces. This feature also helps residents stay informed about commercial vehicle activity in their neighborhoods.
“This tool is the latest resource developed by the City of Charlotte’s Quality of Life team, which works to address top community priorities such as illegal parking,” the city said.
For more information, visit the CLT Community Hub.