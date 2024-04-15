Cigarette Caper: Trucker arrested for hauling thousands of packs of illegal smokes

LONOKE, Ark. — Arkansas authorities have arrested a Georgia truck driver after finding almost 28,000 packs of illegal cigarettes in his rig during an April 10 traffic stop.

According to Arkansas Tobacco Control (ATC), the truck was stopped on Interstate 40 near Lonoke, and a search revealed 27,940 packs of untaxed contraband cigarettes valued at more than $243,000, along with $4,142 in cash.

Officers arrested 35-year-old Emile Bangoura of Atlanta on suspicion of possession of untaxed tobacco.

According to the Department of Finance and Administration, it was the second-largest seizure in ATC’s history.

The largest took place in October of 2023 near Carlisle, Arkansas, when agents seized 32,671 packs.

“Untaxed illegal cigarette smuggling has significant financial effects on law-abiding business,” said Trent Minner, who leads the ATC’s regulatory division. “We have more than 5,200 active tobacco permits in Arkansas. These are businesses that pay taxes as required and are monitored to ensure compliance with all rules and regulations.”