Closures planned along westbound Interstate 694 in Minnesota’s northern Twin Cities metro area

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Motorists traveling on and near Interstate 694 and Interstate 35 West in Minnesota’s northern Twin Cities metro area will encounter several closures beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, April 9, according to a statement released by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Crews will close westbound I-694 between I-35 West and Long Lake Road in New Brighton beginning at 10 p.m., Friday, April 9, and continuing through 5 a.m. Monday, April 12, weather permitting. The closure is needed so crews can safely replace a deteriorating drainage pipe beneath the westbound lanes of I-694.

Westbound I-694 traffic will be detoured around the closure via southbound I-35 West to westbound I-94.

Crews also will close three ramps as part of the westbound I-694 closure:

Northbound I-35W to westbound I-694

Motorists intending to use this ramp will be detoured to westbound Highway 10, westbound Highway 610 and southbound Highway 252.

Southbound I-35W to eastbound I-694

Traffic will be detoured to eastbound Highway 10, just north of the I-694 closure.

County Road 96 to southbound I-35W

Motorists intending to access southbound I-35W from County Road 96 will be detoured to northbound Old Highway 8 and eastbound County Road H.

All motorists are advised to plan ahead, allow extra time and check www.511mn.org for updates.