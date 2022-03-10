Collision with tractor-trailer leaves 1 dead on I-84

UNION COUNTY, Ore. — A two-vehicle crash Wednesday on Interstate 84 in Oregon has left one person dead.

At approximately 8:50 a.m., Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-84 near milepost 259.

Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Mercedes GLS, operated by Brian Burton, 59, of Portland was stopped in the roadway for an earlier commercial motor vehicle (CMV) crash.

An eastbound blue Freightliner, operated by Eddi Morales, 30, of Othello, Washington, came around a curve and was unable to stop and collided with the left side of the Mercedes.

Burton sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. A passenger in the Mercedes, Helen Burton, 62, of Portland, was uninjured.

Morales was also uninjured in the crash.

I-84 eastbound was closed for more than five hours. Icy roadways and speed are being investigated as contributing factors to the crash.

OSP was assisted by Union County Fire and the Oregon Department of Transportation.