Commercial driver restrictions temporarily lifted as part of tornado relief

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order temporarily suspending certain restrictions on motor carriers engaged in restoring power, clearing debris and delivering fuel to areas stricken by tornados and other severe weather that began Dec. 10.
“Our cabinet is ready to help ensure that needed relief gets quickly to areas that have lost electric power and otherwise are experiencing hardships due to the outbreak of tornados, high winds and flash flooding cited in the emergency declared by Gov. Andy Beshear,” Gray said.
The order is effective through 12:01 a.m. Eastern on Jan. 14, 2022, and may be extended, if needed. It temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if providing response to affected areas.
In addition, the order authorizes the Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Vehicle Regulation to waive permit fees for overweight/over-dimensional vehicles. To ensure the safety of the traveling public, carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the authority of the official order.
