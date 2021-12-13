TheTrucker.com
Truckers helping those in need after devastating storms

By The Trucker News Staff -
This dry van trailer is set up at a Lexington, Kentucky, Walmart accepting donations for those affected by the weekend storms. (Courtesy: Jeremy Johnson)

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Indiana Owner-operator Daniel Koors, along with a group of other truckers, is set up at the Lexington Walmart with a dry van trailer taking donations for those affected by the weekend tornadoes, which destroyed many communities, including Mayfield, Kentucky.

Koors said that the outpouring of support has been overwhelming.

He said he and others will deliver the truck, along with cash donations, to the hardest-hit areas in Kentucky.

To keep track of their progress, visit the Disrespected Truckers Facebook page by clicking here. The donation truck will be at the Lexington Walmart at 2350 Grey Lag Way until late Monday, Koors said.

To those who wish to give a monetary donation, the group accepts funds through Venmo (@tornadoreleif), CashApp ($brownsfan2022) or Zelle ([email protected]).

Additionally, anyone who wants to buy items, such as water, coats, shoes, clothing, blankets, baby wipes, diapers, feminine products, underwear, socks, deodorant and non-perishable foods, on the Walmart website can set the pickup person as James Toller at the Lexington Walmart located at the above address.

Koors said that cash will most likely go toward helping those affected by the storms pay for hotel rooms.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

