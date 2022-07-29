Connecticut takes bold measures against big truck emissions

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut officials are heralding a new law aimed at reducing greenhouse gasses.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont joined state agency officials, legislators and environmental stakeholders on the New Haven Green earlier this month to highlight the enactment of Public Act 22-25, which they called “a landmark new law that includes a number of actions that will help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the transportation sector, improve air quality and health outcomes for Connecticut residents and help to mitigate impacts from the climate crisis.”

The new law contains several measures aimed at reducing emissions from the transportation sector, which is the largest source of statewide GHG emissions (37%), as well as 67% of the emissions of nitrogen oxides, a key component of smog.

Among the measures the law contains, it authorizes the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) to adopt more stringent emissions standards for medium-and heavy-duty vehicles, which, officials contend, account for as much as 53% of nitrogen oxide emissions, despite being only 6% of the on-road vehicle fleet.

It also makes various statutory changes under the Connecticut Clean Air Act, expands existing programs and establishes several new programs concerning electric vehicle use and improving air quality.

“This historic law does so many great things that will benefit the residents of Connecticut, improving air quality and health outcomes while also helping to mitigate the climate crisis,” Lamont said. “This is another great example of Connecticut leading on climate, particularly at a time when continued state leadership in this area is critical, given the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision in West Virginia v. EPA and certain members of Congress stymying passage of substantial climate legislation. I want to thank our legislative leadership, and in particular the co-chairs of the Environment and Transportation Committees – Senator Cohen, Representative Gresko, Senator Haskell, and Representative Lemar – for their efforts to see this important bill through.”

DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes called the new law “unprecedented.”

“The measures in this … law mean cleaner air, better health outcomes and reductions in our greenhouse gas emissions,” she said.

“It will ensure that Connecticut residents and businesses can access clean, affordable passenger vehicles, trucks, school buses, transit buses and electric bikes, with a focus on communities overburdened by air pollution. In addition to the important health benefits to residents, the measures in this law provide much-needed tools in our effort to make significant reductions in GHG emissions from the transportation sector, an area in which we need to make significant progress in order to get back on track to meet our 2030 GHG emissions target. Thank you to Governor Lamont and the legislators and stakeholders who championed this bill.”

Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) Commissioner Joe Giulietti said: “We appreciate Governor Lamont and the state legislature for continuing to lead the way with meaningful efforts to protect the environment and mitigate climate change,” . “This is a transformational time in transportation, and the CTDOT is ready to meet the moment by investing in cleaner, greener transportation, building out electric vehicle infrastructure and advancing safety and mobility projects around the state.”

The bill’s provisions include:

Medium-and Heavy-Duty Vehicle Standards: Authorizes the DEEP commissioner to adopt regulations implementing California’s medium- and heavy-duty motor vehicle standards. State officials say the standards “will ensure that manufacturers are producing cleaner vehicles and offering them for sale in Connecticut, giving prospective consumers more options while reducing a major source of in-state air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.”

State Fleet Electrification: Modifies the schedule for electrifying the state fleet, prohibits procurement of diesel-powered buses after Jan. 1, 2024.

Connecticut Hydrogen and Electric Automobile Purchase Rebate (CHEAPR) Program: Makes numerous changes to the CHEAPR program, including making the CHEAPR board advisory-only, modifying the board’s membership, giving priority to low-income individuals and residents of environmental justice communities, and extending eligibility to businesses, municipalities, nonprofits and e-bikes; directs all of the greenhouse gas reduction fee and part of Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative funds to the CHEAPR account.

Zero Emission School Buses: Allows for ten-year school transportation contracts if the contract includes at least one zero-emission school bus; sets target of 100% zero-emission school buses in environmental justice communities by 2030, and for all school districts by 2040; establishes a matching grant program of up to $20 million for the EPA Clean School Bus program.

Medium-and Heavy-Duty Truck Vouchers: Allows DEEP to establish a voucher program to support the use of zero-emission medium-and heavy-duty vehicles and funds the program from the CHEAPR account.

Traffic Signal Grant Program: Requires CTDOT to establish a matching grant program to help municipalities modernize existing traffic signal equipment.

Right to Charge: Establishes “right to charge” in condominiums and common interest communities, provides for “renter’s right to charge” with certain specifications.

New Construction Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Requirements: Requires a certain percentage of parking spaces in certain new construction to be equipped with either EV charging stations or charging station infrastructure.