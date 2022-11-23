Conspirator sentenced to probation on racketeering charges related to moving company

CINCINNATI — A man involved in a conspiracy to rip off customers of a moving company has been sentenced to probation by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

Akhliddin Kalonov was sentenced to four years of probation and a $100 special assessment on Nov. 1 after pleading guilty to participating in a racketeering conspiracy related to a moving company enterprise.

An investigation showed that, from at least July 2016 until November 2017, Kalonov, along with other conspirators, controlled several moving companies that defrauded, extorted and stole customers’ household goods.

After loading customers’ goods onto trucks, the moving company increased prices and held the goods hostage until customers paid the inflated prices.

The enterprise also charged customers for moving more cubic footage of household goods than the actual amount of the goods. Some customers’ loads were not delivered at all.

DOT-OIG conducted this investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.