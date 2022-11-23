Ship.Cars, Monk AI partner to streamline inspection process

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Ship.Cars has partnered with Monk AI to deliver AI inspection reports to drivers using the Ship.Cars Electronic Proof of Delivery app.

With this integration, the ePOD app will enable drivers to extract vehicle damages visible on their photos in a list view, along with cropped photos focusing on the damages individually, a news release stated.

“Artificial intelligence is getting more advanced and used in all industries,” Eftim Eftimov, president of Ship.Cars, said. “We are the first in the industry to deliver this technology to auto-transport carriers to use for their loads. This AI inspection feature is a game-changer in our industry and acts as a helping hand for carriers to list vehicle damages.”

The AI Inspection app allows users to:

Reduce time spent manually entering damage information.

Streamline the inspection process.

Track inspection operations and improve inspection processes.

Review the findings of vehicle damages and remove or add to the list.

Generate optional AI damage reports quickly.

Complete AI inspection with cropped photos of the damage for their records.

List damage type codes, vehicle part codes, location of damage, timestamp, and time zone with cropped images, bringing transparency to inspection processes.

Eliminate misses on damage sheets, reducing risk and human error.

Build a condition report and compares it with previous records to detect new damages.

“This new AI inspection feature brings transparency to the inspection process, saving time to verify results and speeding the claims process,” Eftimov said.