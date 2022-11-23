Freight company Transport Investments now known as Bridgeway Connects

PITTSBURGH — Transport Investments Inc. has changed its name to Bridgeway Connects Inc.
Bridgeway has grown to handle over 500,000 loads annually, a news release stated.
As part of its growth, Bridgeway has recently added other members to their network “to fuel the drive to be the best specialty transportation and logistics provider in the country,” according to company officials.
“Difficult freight is what we love to do…we want people to know that we are growing as a network of businesses working together,” CEO R. Bruce McAdams, said. “We will continue to expand organically and through acquisition while maintaining the level of trust, reliability, and quality that those we work with have come to value and expect.”
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.