Freight company Transport Investments now known as Bridgeway Connects

PITTSBURGH — Transport Investments Inc. has changed its name to Bridgeway Connects Inc.

Bridgeway has grown to handle over 500,000 loads annually, a news release stated.

As part of its growth, Bridgeway has recently added other members to their network “to fuel the drive to be the best specialty transportation and logistics provider in the country,” according to company officials.

“Difficult freight is what we love to do…we want people to know that we are growing as a network of businesses working together,” CEO R. Bruce McAdams, said. “We will continue to expand organically and through acquisition while maintaining the level of trust, reliability, and quality that those we work with have come to value and expect.”