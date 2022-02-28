TheTrucker.com
Construction ends as Interstate 4 toll lanes finally open

By The Associated Press -
After seven years of constant construction projects, the new toll lanes have opened along Interstate 4 in central Florida.

The Florida Department of Transportation officially opened the toll lanes that run through parts of Orange and Seminole counties on Saturday.

The $2.4 billion project rebuilt 15 major interchanges and constructed and widened 140 bridges. Crews also put up miles of sound walls and created a toll-lane expressway within the median of I-4, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

The project was called I-4 Ultimate because state transportation officials said there will be no more expansions of the corridor running through central Florida.

Interstate 4 connects Tampa on Florida’s Gulf Coast to the Daytona Beach area on the state’s Atlantic side, cutting through the heart of theme park territory in Orlando.

The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.

