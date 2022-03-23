Convoy co-founder riding across county in big rigs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On a rain-soaked Interstate 40 Tuesday, Convoy co-founder Grant Goodale rode shotgun inside an 18-wheeler enroute to the Mid-America Truck Show (MATS) in Louisville, Kentucky.

MATS begins on Thursday in Louisville, and Goodale and his company plan a large presence there.

For Goodale, the experience in getting to Louisville is more than just a publicity stunt.

The executive with one of the nation’s largest digital freight networks said the goal is to get to know drivers and experience the issues they face firsthand. That’s why he is riding along in several different big rigs to Louisville from Dallas instead of flying.

Tuesday’s leg of the journey brought him into the cab of driver Jacinda Duran of Blackburn Energy. She’ll take him as far as Nashville, where he’ll meet up with another driver to get to Louisville.

In a Facebook post prior to their run together, Duran said that she is “honored” to have Goodale on board.

The past year has been an exceptionally challenging period of time for our nation’s truck drivers.

The pandemic, and now skyrocketing fuel prices tied to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have added to the difficulties of an average driver’s day.

On Tuesday during a phone interview with The Trucker, Goodale said he already has a newfound appreciation for truck drivers.

“I’m starting to see the challenges, and it’s eye-opening,” Goodale said.

Goodale added that he hopes the knowledge he gains along his trip will allow him to better manage his business and be better able to understand solutions when problems arise.

“Truck drivers are a vital part of our nation, and it’s important to know and understand what they go through on a daily basis,” Goodale said. “That’s why I’m out here.”