FORREST CITY, Ark .— A tractor-trailer filled with raw cookie dough caught fire early Thursday morning on Interstate 40 in eastern Arkansas.

According to a Facebook post by the Forrest City, Arkansas, Fire Department, no one was injured. Firefighters reported that mounds of burnt dough were piled high on the interstate.

There were no details given about how the accident happened. It occurred in the westbound lanes at mile marker 254.