Cops: Big rig search involving bloody woman was misunderstanding

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. – A massive search for a woman thought to be in distress inside the cab of a semi-truck has been called off after police found her safe.

The situation, police said, was determined to be a misunderstanding.

The ordeal began when someone contacted South Brunswick authorities after seeing the woman, who was bleeding from her head, screaming for help and attempting to exit a white Volvo tractor on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The report led to an urgent search for the rig and the woman, who police thought may be in danger.

Here’s what actually happened, according to South Brunswick police: The woman fell inside the truck’s cab, causing her head to bleed profusely. She tried to exit the cab, yelling for help, but the driver pulled her back inside and headed for the hospital.

Police said that, while on the way to the emergency room, the driver stopped off at a warehouse where he knew several people, and they applied pressure to the woman’s wounds.

ABC7NY reported that a break in the case came when employees from Gabrielli Truck Sales, a truck parts store located on Route 130 near where the incident took place, reported that the man and woman had visited just a few minutes before the woman became injured.

Surveillance video allowed detectives to identify the truck as well as the woman and track them down.

ABC7NY reported that police confirmed the couple’s story about her fall through selfies and text messages sent by the woman during the ordeal. The man and woman never had any idea they were the subject of a massive search, which spanned locations in Middlesex and Union counties.

“Too often in our profession outcomes are sad,” said Deputy Chief James Ryan of the South Brunswick Police Department. “The fact that she’s safe, the fact that we have all the parties here, we’ll take success when we can.”