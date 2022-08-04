Police searching for big rig after bleeding woman in distress spotted inside

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Police are urgently searching for a white Volvo tractor after a woman in apparent distress was spotted Wednesday inside the cab.

INVESTIGATION ONGOING

Police are following up on several leads received this evening. Info needed on –

• White Volvo tractor trailer cab with blue letters on the side.

• Suspect – Older white male,bald, with white beard.

ANY INFO CALL (732)329- 4646. pic.twitter.com/94Axc4rDkc — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) August 4, 2022

The truck was last seen on Route 130 near Dayton Toyota, according to South Brunswick police.

A witness reported that the woman was bleeding from her face.

The passerby said the woman called out for help before the male truck driver pulled her back into the cab and drove away around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The truck turned off Route 130 at the Ridge Road exit.

The woman is believed to be white or Hispanic and in her 20s.

According to the witness description, she has long brown hair and was wearing a brown flannel shirt.

The driver is a white older man who is bald and has a white beard. He was wearing a blue shirt at the time of the incident, police said.

Surveillance video released by police shows the truck briefly stopped along Route 130 before it drives off.

Anyone with information regarding the truck, woman or driver was asked to call South Brunswick Police at (732) 329-4646.