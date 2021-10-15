TheTrucker.com
Country star’s equipment truck involved in crash

By The Trucker News Staff -
An equipment truck that's part of country singer Jason Aldean's tour crashed on Thursday morning in West Virginia. (Courtesy: WOWK 13 News)

HUNTINGTON, W.V.— An 18-wheeler that’s part of county music star Jason Aldean’s equipment fleet crashed Thursday morning on Interstate 64 in West Virginia.

Cabell County, West Virginia, dispatchers reported that the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. local time near mile marker six on I-64 in Huntington, West Virginia, according to the publication Country Now, which covers the country music industry.

While no injuries were reported, the equipment truck sustained front end damage. It wasn’t immediately clear whether or not other vehicles were involved in the crash. No injuries were reported.

