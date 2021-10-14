Love’s opens new truck stop in Illinois

OKLAHOMA CITY – Love’s Travel Stops opened a new store on Oct. 14 in Grant Park, Illinois, adding more than 80 parking spaces and 40 jobs to Kankakee County.

The store is located at 8316 N. Route 1.

“We’re excited to open our 30th location in Illinois and help get professional drivers and four-wheel customers back on the road quickly and safely,” Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s, said in a news release.

“Our team members are ready to serve customers in Grant Park and show them the Highway Hospitability Love’s is known for.”

The 24/7 location features more than 8,000 square feet, a Chester’s Chicken, a Godfather’s Pizza, 51 car parking spaces, five diesel bays, four showers and laundry facilities, among other amenities.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000, which will be split between the Grant Park Fire Department and the Village of Grant Park.