Crab Caper: Trucker sleeps through theft of high-dollar seafood in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Police in the City of Brotherly Love report that thousands of dollars worth of crab meat was stolen from a tractor-trailer on Wednesday, Oct. 4, while the driver snoozed.

According to a report, thieves made off with 184 cases of the high-dollar product in the middle of the night.

The crab leg clusters, valued at $73,000, were stolen at around 1:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia’s Norris Square, police said.

Officers reported seeing several fleeing vehicles when they arrived on scene. The trailer’s doors were wide open.

When officers woke up the driver, he said he didn’t hear a thing. The container was locked with a metal seal and padlock, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This crab caper comes at a time when cargo thefts are on the rise around the nation.

CargoNet has recorded 582 cargo thefts across the United States and Canada in the second quarter of 2023, a 57% increase when compared to the second quarter of 2022.

According to a news release, much of the increase is due to ongoing shipment misdirection attacks, a kind of strategic cargo theft in which actors use stolen motor carrier and logistics broker identities to obtain freight and misdirect it from the intended receiver so they could steal it.

In total, thieves stole more than $44 million in shipments in the second quarter of 2023 and the average shipment value per event increased nearly $100,000 to $260,703 per theft as cargo thieves focused on high-value shipments, according to CargoNet.