Crash involving big rig stalls traffic on Arkansas interstate

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A crash on Interstate 40 in North Little Rock, Arkansas caused some serious delays on Mother’s Day.
According to a report from KARK television in Little Rock, citing the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), a crash involving an 18-wheeler has caused traffic to backup on Interstate 40.
The wreck happened shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday near Exit 161 on westbound I-40.
Video from the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s IDriveArkansas map shows traffic passing on the shoulder of the interstate as crews work to clean the wreckage in the median.
ARDOT also said another crash was reported near the same exit going eastbound.
