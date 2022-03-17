TheTrucker.com
Multi-fatal crash involving more than 70 vehicles blocks Missouri’s I-57

By The Trucker News Staff -
A multi-vehicle traffic crash on Interstate 57 near Charleston, Missouri, has both directions of Interstate 57 blocked. (Courtesy: Today's Talk KWOC)
WRECK
Smoke plumes can be seen for miles after a a multi-vehicle wreck Thursday on Interstate 57 near Charleston, Missouri. Tap photo for larger version. (Courtesy: Today’s Talk KWOC)

PADUCAH, Ky. – A multi-vehicle traffic crash Thursday morning on Interstate 57 near Charleston, Missouri, has both directions blocked.

Early reports indicate this crash involves 70 or more vehicles and was caused by dense fog.  As of reporting time, there is a four-hour estimated duration, but that is likely to be extended to eight or more hours.

Law enforcement reported multiple deaths and vehicle fires, included several 18-wheelers, according to KFVS.

They reported that one person was airlifted out and another helicopter was on scene standing by.

KFVS also reported more people were taken to area hospitals, including “one or two” emergency responders, and several people were treated on scene.

U.S. 60 and U.S. 62, which provide alternate routes around this crash site, are already snarled and are expected to remain so for hours.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has posted alternate routes on Twitter.

Anyone heading west into Missouri from Kentucky should consider a detour via the I-155 Mississippi River Bridge at Dyersburg, or a detour through Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to detour westward from there.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will share updates from the MoDOT as new information becomes available.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

