Cuban citizen pleads guilty to role in CDL fraud scheme

WASHINGTON —Marino Maury Diaz Leon, a Cuban citizen, on May 21 pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and honest services fraud in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas.

The case was in connection to a scheme to fraudulently issue commercial driver’s licenses (CDL).

According to the indictment, from January 2017 until about June 30, 2019, Leon and two co-conspirators paid a Texas Department of Public Safety employee to falsely certify that CDL applicants had passed the skills portion of the CDL test. However, those applicants had either failed or had not taken the test.

The DPS employee provided Leon and a co-conspirator with temporary CDLs for the applicants, and DPS later mailed those individuals permanent CDLs. Leon is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 1, 2021.

The Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General is conducting this investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and DPS Texas Rangers Division.