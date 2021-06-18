Cuban citizen pleads guilty to role in CDL fraud scheme

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
96
Courthouse Steps
A Cuban citizen, Marino Maury Diaz Leon, has pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiring with others to obtain false skills test results for CDL applicants.

WASHINGTON —Marino Maury Diaz Leon, a Cuban citizen, on May 21 pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and honest services fraud in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas.

The case was in connection to a scheme to fraudulently issue commercial driver’s licenses (CDL).

According to the indictment, from January 2017 until about June 30, 2019, Leon and two co-conspirators paid a Texas Department of Public Safety employee to falsely certify that CDL applicants had passed the skills portion of the CDL test. However, those applicants had either failed or had not taken the test.

The DPS employee provided Leon and a co-conspirator with temporary CDLs for the applicants, and DPS later mailed those individuals permanent CDLs. Leon is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 1, 2021.

The Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General is conducting this investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and DPS Texas Rangers Division.

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR