Curly Fried: Semi catches fire in Maine, burning potato cargo to a crisp

YORK, Maine — Monday was a peculiar day for the York, Maine Fire Department who battled a blaze involving an semi truck loaded with frozen curly fries.
According to a social media post, at approximately 1:40 p.m., York Police Dispatch began receiving calls for a tractor trailer on fire on I-95SB just south of Beech Ridge Rd.
York Police dispatch reported upwards of 30 calls into 911.
Authorities say It was quickly determined that the cargo was frozen curly french fries and not a hazardous material.
Collectively, approximately 6,000 gallons of water were used according to authorities.
The trailer and cargo were a total loss and there were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.
Southbound Interstate was down to one lane for several hours while wreckage was cleaned up and removed. There was significant traffic impact throughout York as a result of the fire.
