Fueling Education: Application period for the Art Fisher Memorial Scholarship open

STAUNTON, Va. — Applications for the Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships are now being accepted at AutomotiveScholarships.com.

“It brings immense pride to everyone at Federated to provide these scholarships to exceptional applicants each year,” said Bo Fisher, chairman of Federated Auto Parts. “Awarding the Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships is a way to give back, help deserving young students and honor my father’s memory.”

Honoring Late Founder

Art Fisher founded Federated Auto Parts Distributors in 1985. Federated grew to more than 3,800 Federated Auto Parts Stores and 3,000 Federated Car Care Centers today nationwide. Fisher served on the board of governors of AWDA and served as chairman in 2001.

Thirteen scholarships for the 2025-26 academic year, in memory of Fisher, will be awarded to students preparing for automotive aftermarket careers.

The Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships are administered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF). They are awarded to students attending a two- or four-year accredited college, an ASE certified post-secondary automotive, heavy-duty or collision technician training program or any licensed and accredited vocational school. Students graduating from high school in 2024 and heading to any of these post-secondary programs are also eligible.

Federated is one of more than 30 organizations that award scholarships on the UAF Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central website. For students who apply at AutomotiveScholarships.com, each application will be considered for every scholarship opportunity where the candidate meets the qualifications.

To learn more and apply by the March 31 deadline, visit AutomotiveScholarships.com.