Customs officers seize illicit drugs from big rig in New Mexico

SANTA TERESA, N.M — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Santa Teresa port of entry on Aug. 2 seized 602 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within the roof panels of a big rig’s trailer.
No arrests were immediately made. The case remains under investigation.
“CBP officers at the Santa Teresa port of entry will exact the same level of scrutiny to all arriving traffic as exercised at a larger port like El Paso,” said acting CBP Santa Teresa Port Director Michael Salvatti. “The Santa Teresa port is an important part of the overall effort to keep our communities drug free.”
