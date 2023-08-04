TheTrucker.com
Customs officers seize illicit drugs from big rig in New Mexico

By The Trucker News Staff -
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized this meth from a tractor-trailer that was attemting to enter the U.S. on Aug. 2, 2023. (Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

SANTA TERESA, N.M — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Santa Teresa port of entry on Aug. 2 seized 602 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within the roof panels of a big rig’s trailer.

No arrests were immediately made. The case remains under investigation.

“CBP officers at the Santa Teresa port of entry will exact the same level of scrutiny to all arriving traffic as exercised at a larger port like El Paso,” said acting CBP Santa Teresa Port Director Michael Salvatti. “The Santa Teresa port is an important part of the overall effort to keep our communities drug free.”

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

