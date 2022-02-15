DAT sponsoring free Clay Walker concert at the Mid-America Trucking Show

PORTLAND, Ore.—DAT Freight & Analytics, a supporter of the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) in Louisville, Kentucky., is the exclusive sponsor of the Friday Night Concert at Freedom Hall, headlined country music star Clay Walker this year.

DAT will also have a major presence at the trucking show with live product demos and business workshops.

DAT will distribute 12,000 free tickets during show hours on Thursday, March 24, and Friday, March 25, at the company’s booth, No. 65216, in the West Wing of the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Attendees will have the chance to win a Clay Walker-signed Taylor acoustic guitar, which will be on display at the DAT booth and presented to the winner on stage at the concert.

“With Clay, we’re going to celebrate the trucking community and the return of the industry’s premier truck show,” Claude Pumilia, DAT President and CEO, said. “DAT invites all show attendees to sign up for free tickets at our booth and join us at Freedom Hall for a party with one of the music industry’s greatest Country artists.”

Clay Walker released his self-titled debut album in 1993 and its first single, “What’s It to You,” reached number one on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart. Since then, he’s had 11 number-one hits, two certified gold albums, four certified platinum albums and more than 1 billion career streams.

Celebrating its 50th year in 2022, MATS is the world’s largest and longest-running annual event for the trucking industry. More than 900 exhibitors and 70,000 attendees experience MATS each year, making it the education and innovation epicenter of trucking. For information, visit truckingshow.com.