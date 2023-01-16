Dates set for 2023 CVSA International Road Check

WASHINGTON — The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) annual International Road Check puts tens of thousands of big rigs and other commercial vehicles under the microscope as inspectors search bumper-to-bumper for violations.

This year, the annual safety blitz will be held from May 16-18.

Roadcheck is the largest targeted enforcement program on commercial motor vehicles in the world, with nearly 15 trucks or buses inspected, on average, every minute across North America during a 72-hour period.

In 2022, CVSA-certified inspectors conducted 59,026 inspections and placed 12,456 commercial motor vehicles and 3,714 commercial motor vehicle drivers out of service, according to a CVSA news release.

A commercial motor vehicle is placed out of service when an inspector finds critical vehicle inspection item out-of-service violations, which are outlined in CVSA’s North American Standard Out-of-Service Criteria, during a roadside inspection.

Being placed out of service means the driver or vehicle is prohibited from operation for a specified period of time or until the violation is corrected.

On May 17-19, 2022, inspectors conducted a total of 58,287 North American Standard Inspections, which consisted of:

36,555 Level I Inspections — This 37-step process checks the driver’s operating credentials and requirements and the vehicle’s mechanical fitness and regulatory compliance.

12,411 Level II Inspections — This inspection involves reviewing the driver’s operating credentials and requirements and includes only vehicle inspection items that can be inspected without the inspector physically getting under the vehicle.

8,171 Level III Inspections — This is the driver credentials and operating requirements inspection.

1,150 Level V Inspections — This inspection involves vehicle inspection items and may be conducted without a driver present, at any location.

Level I Inspections

During International Roadcheck, inspectors in Canada and the U.S. primarily conduct the Level I Inspection, which is a comprehensive 37-step inspection process that involves thorough inspection of the vehicle (including underneath the vehicle) and the driver’s operating credentials.

Of the 36,555 Level I Inspections conducted in Canada and the U.S., 23.7% of the vehicles inspected (8,672) were placed out of service and 6.1% (2,242) of drivers were placed out of service.

In the U.S., of the 33,196 Level I Inspections were conducted, 7,912 commercial motor vehicles (23.8%) and 2,051 drivers (6.2%) were placed out of service.

In Canada, of the 3,359 Level I Inspections were conducted, 760 commercial motor vehicles (22.6%) and 191 (5.7%) drivers were placed out of service.

Level V Inspections

For International Roadcheck, inspectors in Mexico conducted 1,150 Level V Inspections. The Level V Inspection includes each of the vehicle inspection items specified under the North American Standard Level I Inspection and may be conducted without a driver present, at any location. Thirty-six commercial motor vehicles were placed out of service, which is a 3.1% out-of-service rate.