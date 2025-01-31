Deadline looms for Ohio Turnpike tolls, fees to follow

The Ohio Turnpike is providing advance notice to its customers – both passenger car and commercial truck drivers – to pay their unpaid tolls.

“When the new toll collection system went live on April 10, 2024, many customers without an E-ZPass traveled in E-ZPass lanes,” the Ohio Turnpike Commission said in a media release. “As a result, many customers received unpaid toll invoices by mail. In mid-August 2024 – as a courtesy to our customers – we suspended all late fees, collections, and vehicle registration holds to allow more time for our customers to become familiar with the new open road tolling system. The initial suspension lasted 60 days but was extended again to give our customers more time to adjust to the new system.”

Unpaid Toll Deadlines

Beginning Feb. 3 the Commission will start issuing late fees for unpaid tolls.

Customers who incurred an unpaid toll by driving through an E-ZPass lane and who do not pay the first unpaid toll invoice within 30 days will have a $5 late fee added to the second mailed invoice for each toll that remains unpaid.

Customers exiting through a cash/credit lane who are handed an unpaid toll notice by a toll collector for failure to pay will incur a $5 administrative fee. If the notice remains unpaid for 30 days, the customer will be mailed a second notice, and a $5 late fee will be added to each toll that remains unpaid.

Beginning Feb. 10 the Commission will send any unpaid tolls incurred since April 10, 2024, to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for collections and to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) for a hold on vehicle registrations.

Mailed invoices and notices that remain unpaid for 90 days from the issue date will be sent to the AG’s Office for collections and/or the BMV for vehicle registration holds.

The accounts of customers currently involved in an active hearing dispute or during the resolution process will not be sent to the AG’s Office for collections or the BMV for vehicle registration holds.

To make a toll payment, visit ezpassoh.com or call the customer service center at (440) 971-2222.