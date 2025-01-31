Love your heart: Take on heart disease and stroke with Pilot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— In honor of Heart Month this February, Pilot is calling on guests to join the fight against heart disease and stroke.

“At Pilot, safety goes beyond being road-ready—it’s about protecting what matters most: our team members, guests and communities,” said Adrienne Ingoldt, Pilot’s CMO and member of the American Heart Association’s Life is Why Council. “Standing together in the fight against heart disease and stroke—the leading and fifth-leading causes of death in our country—is a meaningful way to bring our purpose to life and show people they matter at every turn.”

Coffee for a Cause

Marking its eighth year of supporting lifesaving research and heart health education, Pilot is inviting its guests to make a difference by donating in-store and, as a thank-you, fuel their day with a free cup of coffee.

From Feb. 1–16, guests can visit participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel centers to donate and celebrate their commitment to heart health and safety. Ways to contribute include:

Paper hearts : $1, $3 and $5 paper hearts will be available for purchase at participating travel centers with 100 percent of proceeds supporting the American Heart Association’s Life is Why campaign in the U.S. and the Heart and Stroke Foundation in Canada. Additionally, guests who purchase a paper heart at U.S. locations can enjoy a free any-size hot coffee through Pilot’s myRewards Plus app as a token of appreciation for supporting the cause.

: $1, $3 and $5 paper hearts will be available for purchase at participating travel centers with 100 percent of proceeds supporting the American Heart Association’s Life is Why campaign in the U.S. and the Heart and Stroke Foundation in Canada. Additionally, guests who purchase a paper heart at U.S. locations can enjoy a free any-size hot coffee through Pilot’s myRewards Plus app as a token of appreciation for supporting the cause. Pin pad roundup or donation: Guests can round up their in-store purchases to the nearest dollar or donate an amount of their choice via the pin pad during checkout. At participating U.S. locations, 100 percent of donations support the American Heart Association’s Life is Why campaign, while donations at Canadian locations benefit the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

“We’re proud to support the American Heart Association and the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada to promote heart health and safety. Every paper heart purchased and extra dollar donated fuels groundbreaking research and lifesaving initiatives,” Ingoldt said. “We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of our guests and team members, whose support enables these organizations to make a profound difference.”

Prioritizing Heart Health

Along with its fundraising efforts, Pilot is providing its team members with essential tools to prioritize their heart health. Team members will have access to free CPR training, blood pressure screenings and valuable heart health resources provided by the American Heart Association. These community resources offer heart health advice, wellness tips and programs to connect individuals with lifesaving tools. To explore local programs, visit https://cpr.heart.org/en/.

For details about Pilot’s American Heart Month campaign, visit pilotflyingj.com/heart-month, or use the myRewards Plus app to find nearby locations. To learn more about the American Heart Association’s Life is Why campaign, visit heart.org/lifeiswhycampaign and for information on the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, visit heartandstroke.ca.