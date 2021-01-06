Delaware State Police seek help identifying tractor-trailer that fled scene of fatal accident

FRANKFORD, Del. — State police in Delaware are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle that fled the scene of a fatal multivehicle collision Jan. 4. The vehicle is believed to be an older-model tractor-trailer with no sleeper, hauling a grain trailer with a black tarp.

At about 6:44 a.m. Jan. 4, a 2018 Subaru CrossTrek, operated by 68-year-old Dianna L. Jones of Frankford, Delaware, was traveling westbound on Lazy Lagoon Road, approaching the intersection of DuPont Boulevard. Jones attempted to cross through the intersection while an unknown vehicle — believed to be the tractor-trailer noted above — was traveling northbound on DuPont Boulevard. According to a statement from the Delaware State Police, the front of the Subaru struck the right side of the unknown vehicle, causing the Subaru to rotate 180 degrees before stopping in the northbound lanes of DuPont Boulevard. After the collision, the unknown vehicle fled the scene and continued traveling northbound on DuPont Boulevard.

According to the police statement, after the initial collision, a 2011 Lexus RX350, operated by a 61-year-old male of Selbyville, Delaware, approached the scene and stopped in in the left northbound travel lane of DuPont Boulevard. The driver and a passenger exited the Lexus to help the Subaru driver.

A 2020 Acura RDX operated by a 61-year-old female of Berlin, Maryland, was approaching the scene, traveling north in the left lane of DuPont Boulevard. As the Acura reached the scene, the front of the vehicle struck the rear of the Lexus that was stopped in the left travel lane. The Acura entered the crossover between the northbound and southbound travel lanes, coming to rest within the northbound travel lane of DuPont Boulevard, just south of the Subaru.

After the second collision, a northbound 2002 Ford Explorer, operated by a 67-year-old male of Ocean City, Maryland, approached the scene on DuPont Boulevard. The front of the Ford struck the left side of the Acura, propelling the Acura into the left side of the Subaru and causing both vehicles to leave the northbound travel lanes and come to rest on the northbound shoulder of DuPont Boulevard. After impact, the Ford entered the grass median and struck a roadway sign before coming to rest in the median.

As the Subaru and Acura were traveling across the roadway, they collided with Jones (the driver of the Subaru) and the occupants of the Lexus, who had all exited their vehicles and were in the roadway. Jones sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the Lexus was transported to an area hospital by ambulance and admitted in critical condition. The passenger of the Lexus was transported to an area hospital by ambulance with minor injuries. The operator of the Acura was transported to an area hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. The operator of the Ford was transported to an area hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the unknown vehicle — believed to be a tractor-trailer — is asked to contact Detective K. Argo with the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-703-3267. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or on the Delaware Crime Stoppers website.