2021 tour dates announced for Vietnam Veterans Memorial ‘Wall That Heals’

WASHINGTON and ARLINGTON, Va. — The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) and the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) have announced the 2021 tour schedule for The Wall That Heals, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall that travels the nation each year in recognition of U.S. military personnel who served during the Vietnam War.
This is the sixth year TCA has partnered with VVMF to present the mobile tribute, which honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during the Vietnam War and bears the names of the more than 58,000 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam. In addition to a three-quarter-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the exhibit features a mobile education unit.
“Partnering with TCA enables us to continue our mission to honor and preserve the legacy of The Wall That Heals and educate all generations about the impact of the Vietnam War,” said Jim Knotts, CEO of VVMF.
The tour, which begins April 8 and concludes Nov. 14, includes 28 stops in 20 states:
April 8-11: New Bern, North Carolina
April 15-18: Charlotte, North Carolina
April 22-25: Ocean Pines, Maryland
April 29 – May 2: Garner, North Carolina
May 6-9: Grundy, Virginia
May 13-16: Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania
May 28-31: Columbus, Ohio
June 3-6: Franklin, Indiana
June 10-13: Harrison, Ohio
June 24-27: Champlain, New York
July 1-4: Townsend, Massachusetts
July 15-18: Nahant, Massachusetts
July 22-25: Tonawanda, New York
July 29 – August 1: Athens, Ohio
August 5-8: Clinton Township, Michigan
August 12 15: Riverview, Michigan
August 19-22: Rice, Minnesota
August 26-31: Marysville, Kansas
September 2-5: Brighton, Colorado
September 9-12: Farmington, New Mexico
September 16-19: Blackfoot, Idaho
September 23-26: Longview, Washington
September 30 – October 3: La Pine, Oregon
October 7-10: Corona, California
October 21-24: Bullhead City, Arizona
October 28-31: Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona
November 4-7: Sulphur Springs, Texas
November 11-14: Murfreesboro, Tennessee