2021 tour dates announced for Vietnam Veterans Memorial ‘Wall That Heals’

WASHINGTON and ARLINGTON, Va. — The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) and the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) have announced the 2021 tour schedule for The Wall That Heals, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall that travels the nation each year in recognition of U.S. military personnel who served during the Vietnam War.

This is the sixth year TCA has partnered with VVMF to present the mobile tribute, which honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during the Vietnam War and bears the names of the more than 58,000 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam. In addition to a three-quarter-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the exhibit features a mobile education unit.

“Partnering with TCA enables us to continue our mission to honor and preserve the legacy of The Wall That Heals and educate all generations about the impact of the Vietnam War,” said Jim Knotts, CEO of VVMF.

The tour, which begins April 8 and concludes Nov. 14, includes 28 stops in 20 states:

April 8-11: New Bern, North Carolina

April 15-18: Charlotte, North Carolina

April 22-25: Ocean Pines, Maryland

April 29 – May 2: Garner, North Carolina

May 6-9: Grundy, Virginia

May 13-16: Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania

May 28-31: Columbus, Ohio

June 3-6: Franklin, Indiana

June 10-13: Harrison, Ohio

June 24-27: Champlain, New York

July 1-4: Townsend, Massachusetts

July 15-18: Nahant, Massachusetts

July 22-25: Tonawanda, New York

July 29 – August 1: Athens, Ohio

August 5-8: Clinton Township, Michigan

August 12 15: Riverview, Michigan

August 19-22: Rice, Minnesota

August 26-31: Marysville, Kansas

September 2-5: Brighton, Colorado

September 9-12: Farmington, New Mexico

September 16-19: Blackfoot, Idaho

September 23-26: Longview, Washington

September 30 – October 3: La Pine, Oregon

October 7-10: Corona, California

October 21-24: Bullhead City, Arizona

October 28-31: Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona

November 4-7: Sulphur Springs, Texas

November 11-14: Murfreesboro, Tennessee