TruckPark, FuelMe join forces to provide on-site fueling services at truck-parking facilities

CHICAGO — TruckPark, a provider of secure overnight truck parking, has launched a joint venture with FuelMe, a cloud-based technology platform that allows customers to purchase fuel and receive emergency roadside assistance services. As a result of this partnership, drivers who reserve parking using the TruckPark app can also schedule fueling at the parking facility.

According to Anthony Petitte, CEO of TruckPark, a national study shows the average driver waits up to 62 minutes or more at a Truck Stop for fuel.

“We plan to eradicate this,” he said, adding that drivers who already use TruckPark to find parking can opt in on the application for fuel.

“Our partnership with FuelMe is a big win for the nearly two million truck drivers who already have access to the TruckPark app and now will benefit from the time-saving convenience of having fuel brought directly to them,” Petitte continued. “This is a natural synergy for our two companies that are both dedicated to enhancing the truck driving experience for our customers. Truck drivers and fleets can opt in for fuel using both the TruckPark app and FuelMe app. This will eventually turn into a major application to provide these important services anywhere a driver is held up.”

For a limited time, early adopters of the combined TruckPark and FuelMe services will receive a $50 gift card redeemable on their first fuel purchase.

“FuelMe was developed with the mobile truck driver and sit- working group in mind,” said William Marr, president of FuelMe.

“Our proprietary application is simple to use and will be a huge advantage to the user in efficiency and time management. You can finally have all your data in one place. Route planning is a breeze,” Marr continued. “With TruckPark and its national network, we as a team can offer an industry advantage with complete disruption for old school rest and fueling options. Why not buy fuel while you rest, and then get up and roll?”

The joint venture includes revenue sharing for both companies from each transaction.