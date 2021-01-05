Rand McNally expands OverDryve Pro navigation options with new, smaller screen size

OverDryve II
Rand McNally's OverDryve Pro II, a navigation device designed for professional drivers, is now available with a 7-inch screen as well as the original 8-inch screen.

CHICAGO — Rand McNally has expanded the options on its OverDryve Pro navigation devices with the Jan. 5 release of OverDryve 7 Pro II, which features a vibrant, high-definition 7-inch screen. Just like its larger-screened predecessor — the OverDryve 8 Pro II, released in October — the newest addition to the OverDryve family offers more than just navigation. Drivers can use the device to play SiriusXM radio, record dash-cam footage, make hands-free calls and texts, and more.

The OverDryve 7 Pro II is powered by Rand Navigation 2.0, designed specifically for professional drivers with truck-specific routes and innovated data overlays. In addition, the new device delivers upgraded processing power and is three times faster than the first-generation device.

Key features of the OverDryve 7 Pro include:

  • High-definition 7-inch screen;
  • Rand Navigation 2.0 featuring advanced truck routing, a modern interface and easy-to-see visuals. The new mapping program includes improved routing and sophisticated connected features, such as real-time, traffic-influenced routing;
  • Fully adjustable dash cam with loop recording and an integrated G sensor to create optimal recordings;
  • Built-in SiriusXM radio (service is free for the first three months);
  • An upgraded magnetic mount that supports tethering to enable playing audio from OverDryve 7 Pro through any Bluetooth speaker;
  • Dedicated digital signal processing for greater audio clarity on calls;
  • Better battery capacity and more powerful processors for faster routing and smoother graphics;
  • Live traffic, current fuel prices and weather conditions down the road (Wi-Fi required);
  • Enhanced driver tools such as mileage and fuel logs;
  • ELD-readiness with the Rand McNally DriverConnect app on board; and
  • Safety features, such as voice assistance and hands-free calling and texting when connected to an iOS or Android smartphone.

Rand McNally is also offering the OverDryve Pro navigation software as an Android app for trucking fleet subscription.

