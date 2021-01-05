Rand McNally expands OverDryve Pro navigation options with new, smaller screen size

CHICAGO — Rand McNally has expanded the options on its OverDryve Pro navigation devices with the Jan. 5 release of OverDryve 7 Pro II, which features a vibrant, high-definition 7-inch screen. Just like its larger-screened predecessor — the OverDryve 8 Pro II, released in October — the newest addition to the OverDryve family offers more than just navigation. Drivers can use the device to play SiriusXM radio, record dash-cam footage, make hands-free calls and texts, and more.
The OverDryve 7 Pro II is powered by Rand Navigation 2.0, designed specifically for professional drivers with truck-specific routes and innovated data overlays. In addition, the new device delivers upgraded processing power and is three times faster than the first-generation device.
Key features of the OverDryve 7 Pro include:
- High-definition 7-inch screen;
- Rand Navigation 2.0 featuring advanced truck routing, a modern interface and easy-to-see visuals. The new mapping program includes improved routing and sophisticated connected features, such as real-time, traffic-influenced routing;
- Fully adjustable dash cam with loop recording and an integrated G sensor to create optimal recordings;
- Built-in SiriusXM radio (service is free for the first three months);
- An upgraded magnetic mount that supports tethering to enable playing audio from OverDryve 7 Pro through any Bluetooth speaker;
- Dedicated digital signal processing for greater audio clarity on calls;
- Better battery capacity and more powerful processors for faster routing and smoother graphics;
- Live traffic, current fuel prices and weather conditions down the road (Wi-Fi required);
- Enhanced driver tools such as mileage and fuel logs;
- ELD-readiness with the Rand McNally DriverConnect app on board; and
- Safety features, such as voice assistance and hands-free calling and texting when connected to an iOS or Android smartphone.
Rand McNally is also offering the OverDryve Pro navigation software as an Android app for trucking fleet subscription.