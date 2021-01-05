FMCSA seeks public comment on ‘yard move’ definition, how it impacts drivers’ HOS

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) hopes to clarify regulations about “yard moves” — movement of a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) on private property — and how they affect commercial vehicle drivers’ hours of service.

The proposed guidance would count movement of CMVs in “yards” would be considered “yard moves” and could be recorded as “on duty, not driving” time instead of “driving” time. A notice published in the Federal Register Jan. 4 requests public comments on the agency’s definition of “yard,” and offers examples of properties that do and do not meet the qualification of “yard.”

Examples of properties that may qualify as yards include (but are not limited to) intermodal yards or port facilities, a motor carrier’s place of business or a shipper’s privately owned parking lot. A public road may be considered a “yard” IF the road is restricted by traffic-control measures such as lights, gates, flaggers or other means.

Properties that do not meet the qualifications of a “yard” include (but are not limited to) public rest areas and public roads without the traffic-control measures noted above.

In addition to clarifying the definition of “yard,” FMCSA is asking for input on the following questions:

Would defining “yard moves” in the agency’s regulations provide necessary clarification and therefore benefit carriers and drivers?

Are there other properties or situations where drivers may be in a “yard move” status that should be included as examples in this guidance?

Would adding examples of “yard moves” be beneficial for this guidance (e.g., moving a CMV for maintenance)? If so, provide examples for consideration.

Public comments must be submitted by Feb. 3 for consideration. To review FMCSA’s proposal and submit comments online, click here.