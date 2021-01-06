Growing up in a family full of truck drivers, Michael Bland learned the ins and outs of life on the road while watching his parents team drive. His current rig has special meaning to him because he purchased the truck and trailer around the time of his late father’s birthday.

The truck is a 2007 379 Peterbilt that has a C15 engine and an 18-speed transmission. A 2020 Great Dane Reefer trailer completes the setup.

Michael enhanced his truck by adding 8-inch exhaust stacks and a drop visor. With more than 400 lights on the truck and trailer, visibility is never a problem.

