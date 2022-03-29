Dense fog blamed for multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 95 in Idaho

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash with an injury near mile post 313.3 northbound on U.S. 95 in Nez Perce County on Tuesday morning.

A Subaru Crosstrek, driven by a 47-year-old woman, was heading northbound on U.S. 95 entering an area of dense fog. The Crosstrek hit the rear of a loaded flatbed commercial vehicle driven by a 54-year-old man.

The Crosstrek stopped in the lane of travel and was hit again, this time from the rear, by a gold Toyota sedan driven by a 39-year-old man.

The Toyota was then hit from the rear by a black Subaru Outback driven by a 42-year-old woman who had a child as passenger.

Both vehicles are stopped in the lanes of travel when a gold Chevy Cruz driven by a 59-year-old woman came upon the crash after passing a white Dodge vending truck. The Chevy driver came to an abrupt stop due the crash and was hit from the rear by the Dodge vending truck, which was driven by a 32-year-old man.

The evidence from the scene concluded the Crosstrek rear ended the Volvo tractor and trailer, which set off a chain reaction.

Authorities said the crash appears to be a result of low visibility due to the onset of fog as drivers were starting to ascend the Lewiston grade. Based on the weather conditions at the time, no drivers were cited for the crash.

However, all drivers were driving too fast for conditions to react properly and avoid the collision.

Northbound traffic was shut down for approximately two hours due to the size of the crash and number of vehicles involved.

The driver of the Subaru Crosstrek was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.

All other parties were examined at the scene and were not transported. All drivers involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.