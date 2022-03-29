TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Virginia adding truck parking spaces along I-95

By The Trucker News Staff -
Virginia adding truck parking spaces along I-95
The Virginia Department of Transportation is expanding the number of parking spaces for trucks and other large commercial vehicles at the Interstate 95 southbound Ladysmith Safety Area in Caroline County, located at mile marker 108. (Courtesy: Google Maps)

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation is expanding the number of parking spaces for trucks and other large commercial vehicles at the Interstate 95 southbound Ladysmith Safety Area in Caroline County, located at mile marker 108.

According to a news release, the project will expand the number of available truck and larger commercial vehicle parking spaces from 20 spaces to 45 parking spaces.

Construction is starting in May 2021 to build the new parking spaces, which are expected to open to traffic in June 2022.

All rest area restrooms, amenities and passenger car parking will remain open to visitors during construction.

A brief closure of the truck and oversize vehicle parking area is scheduled for April 4-14 and again from April 19-29. This brief closure will allow the project contractor to install concrete in the future truck parking area.

In addition to the 20 truck parking spaces, the facility offers 55 parking spaces for cars and 4 handicapped-accessible parking spaces.

Construction barrels are installed along the shoulder of the interstate entrance and exit ramps at the rest area, and at the rear of the truck and oversize vehicle parking area. Motorists will not be able to access the shoulder in these areas during construction.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE