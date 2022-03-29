Virginia adding truck parking spaces along I-95

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation is expanding the number of parking spaces for trucks and other large commercial vehicles at the Interstate 95 southbound Ladysmith Safety Area in Caroline County, located at mile marker 108.

According to a news release, the project will expand the number of available truck and larger commercial vehicle parking spaces from 20 spaces to 45 parking spaces.

Construction is starting in May 2021 to build the new parking spaces, which are expected to open to traffic in June 2022.

All rest area restrooms, amenities and passenger car parking will remain open to visitors during construction.

A brief closure of the truck and oversize vehicle parking area is scheduled for April 4-14 and again from April 19-29. This brief closure will allow the project contractor to install concrete in the future truck parking area.

In addition to the 20 truck parking spaces, the facility offers 55 parking spaces for cars and 4 handicapped-accessible parking spaces.

Construction barrels are installed along the shoulder of the interstate entrance and exit ramps at the rest area, and at the rear of the truck and oversize vehicle parking area. Motorists will not be able to access the shoulder in these areas during construction.