TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Diesel fuel’s 8-week price drop ends across most of US

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Diesel fuel’s 8-week price drop ends across most of US
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Diesel fuel’s 8-week price drop ends across most of US
The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel across the U.S. is rising, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After eight straight weeks of declines, the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in the U.S. has risen.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average price across the nation sits at $3.815 as of June 19. That’s up from $3.794 on June 12 and $3.797 on June 5.

Two areas where average prices fell were along the Central Atlantic Coast and West Coast of California at $4.126 and $4.137 per gallon, respectively, according to the EIA.

The Gulf Coast area saw the highest jump in average prices — from $3.489 on June 12 to $3.532 on June 19 — but still has the lowest on average costs per gallon in the country, according to the EIA.

 

eia

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE