Diesel fuel’s 8-week price drop ends across most of US

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After eight straight weeks of declines, the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in the U.S. has risen.
According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average price across the nation sits at $3.815 as of June 19. That’s up from $3.794 on June 12 and $3.797 on June 5.
Two areas where average prices fell were along the Central Atlantic Coast and West Coast of California at $4.126 and $4.137 per gallon, respectively, according to the EIA.
The Gulf Coast area saw the highest jump in average prices — from $3.489 on June 12 to $3.532 on June 19 — but still has the lowest on average costs per gallon in the country, according to the EIA.
