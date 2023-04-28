Do ELDs make trucking safer? New DOT report says it’s difficult to say

WASHINGTON — A new report submitted by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to Congress analyzes the cost and effectiveness of electronic logging devices (ELDs) in commercial motor vehicles.

The report, which is mandated by law, also notes the difficulty in providing data on just how much safer ELDs have made the trucking industry — or whether they have had any real impact on safety at all.

“Since the full implementation of the ELD rule, multiple events have occurred that have impacted the use of ELDs, safety and hours of service (HOS) enforcement,” the report states. “Such factors include the September 2020 implementation of new HOS regulations, HOS exemptions issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic (which suspended HOS rules for carriers transporting specified commodities in support of relief efforts during the pandemic) and the implementation of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA’s) Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse. These confounding factors have increased the challenges relating to any further analysis of the ELD mandate, making it difficult to tease out their individual safety impacts.”

In evaluating safety effects, the report notes that the FMCSA performed several types of analysis and used its judgment to select a conservative result for the number of crashes and fatalities avoided by ELD use.

“Using the elements of the Office of Management and Budget approved Information Collection Request for the paper records of duty status, the paperwork savings (driver time to prepare the paper records, clerical time to file and maintain the paper records and supporting documents for at least six months from the date the records are generated, and paper costs) and safety (crash reductions), the Regulatory Impact Analysis estimated the total annualized industry cost, using 2013 dollars and a 7% discount, to be $1.836 million, with annualized total benefits of $3.010 million, resulting in net benefits of $1.174 million,” the report states.

To evaluate compliance with the ELD rule, FMCSA analyzed the HOS violations that encompass the 10/11-hour driving time limits for buses and trucks, respectively; the 14/15-hour driving window or on-duty limits for trucks and buses; and the 60/70-hour weekly on-duty limits.

During the two-year period from the compliance date, Dec. 18, 2017, to the full compliance phase, which began Dec. 17, 2019, compliance with the HOS categories listed above improved, according to the report.

In December 2017, 1.19% of driver inspections cited at least one HOS violation.

“In December 2021, that percentage decreased to approximately 0.77. Increased compliance with the HOS rules reduces the risks of fatigue-related crashes attributable, in whole or in part, to patterns of violations of the HOS rules,” according to the report.

The report also notes that the transition to ELDs has increased the efficiency and effectiveness of FMCSA’s enforcement personnel and State Partners. ELDs improve the efficiency of investigations by allowing motor carriers to upload requested records for review by safety officials quickly and efficiently during roadside inspections, and also in advance of an investigation.

“By creating a standardized display in the Electronic Records of Duty Status software, safety officials can easily review logs, without having to decipher hand-written and hand-drawn records,” the report states. “In addition, ELDs make it easier for FMCSA and its enforcement partners to identify falsified records and take appropriate action. Due to the efficiency of using ELDs to review HOS, safety officials spend less time reviewing RODS, freeing them up to focus on other safety and enforcement matters.”

Click here to view the full report.