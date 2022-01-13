Dozens of immigrants found stuffed inside tractor cab, sleeper

LAREDO, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety found 28 undocumented immigrants jammed inside the cab and sleeper area of a bob-tail tractor on Wednesday near Laredo.
There were 21 males, six females and one juvenile male found inside the truck after a traffic stop.
Authorities arrested the truck’s driver, Dartavious Raytrell Dixon, of Houston, on 28 felony counts of human smuggling.
