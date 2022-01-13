TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Dozens of immigrants found stuffed inside tractor cab, sleeper

By The Trucker News Staff -
Dozens of immigrants found stuffed inside tractor cab, sleeper
These undocumented immigrants were found stuffed inside the cab of the white tractor shown behind them. (Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety)

LAREDO, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety found 28 undocumented immigrants jammed inside the cab and sleeper area of a bob-tail tractor on Wednesday near Laredo.

There were 21 males, six females and one juvenile male found inside the truck after a traffic stop.

Authorities arrested the truck’s driver, Dartavious Raytrell Dixon, of Houston, on 28 felony counts of human smuggling.

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Great West Casualty Company