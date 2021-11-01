Dozens of migrants found locked in refrigerated trailer

EDINBURG, Texas – Falfurrias Border Patrol Station agents discovered 75 migrants on Oct. 27 in a refrigerated trailer hauling pallets of flour.

Agents found the individuals while conducting an immigration inspection on the driver of a tractor trailer, according to a news release. The primary agent was questioning the driver regarding his citizenship when a border patrol canine alerted to the trailer.

“The tractor trailer was moved to a secondary exam area where a second canine alert was recorded,” the news release stated. “Border patrol agents opened the trailer doors and discovered 75 shivering migrants attempting to stay warm.”

All were determined to be citizens from Central America and Mexico. The driver was placed under arrest, and the 75 migrants were taken into custody. All of the subjects were medically screened, with no one requiring further medical attention.

At the time of the discovery, the trailer’s refrigerator was set to 58 degrees Fahrenheit and the doors were padlocked shut from the outside.