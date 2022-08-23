Driver dead after fiery collision with train

KINGSBURG, Calif. — A tractor-trailer driver is dead after a collision with a train on the night of Aug. 18.
KMJ reports that witnesses said the truck’s driver tried to drive across the train tracks at Sierra and Simpson near California Highway 99 as the crossing arms were in the process of lowering.
That’s when the southbound freight train hit the truck, causing an explosion, leading to flames that engulfed the truck.
The driver is unidentified as of the time of this report. Police have not said if drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision.
