Driver dies after rig crashes, catches fire in rural Arkansas

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. — A 35-year-old Texas truck driver lost his life on Thursday, Sept. 28, after a crash.
According to authorities, the wreck happened on Interstate 49 northbound near the Doddridge exit.
Police said the driver, Earnest Martinez Jr., 35, of Harker Heights, Texas, somehow lost control of his truck and came to a stop off the highway in a wooded area.
The rig, hauling frozen chickens, then caught fire.
No other vehicles were involved. The Arkansas State Police is continuing to investigate.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.