Driver extracted from big rig in Elkhart County, Indiana, pileup

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers are investigating a crash between two 18-wheelers and an SUV that left one driver briefly trapped inside his rig.

According to an ISP report, the accident happened at around 3:10 p.m. on June 23 along the Indiana Toll Road.

The report stated that shortly before the accident, a black 2021 Chevrolet SUV was traveling behind a white 2021 Freightliner in the right lane when traffic slowed due to a worksite west of the crash.

A gray 2020 Volvo semi also traveling in the right lane failed to slow down and crashed into the rear of the Chevrolet, pushing it into the guardrail to the right, police said.

The Volvo then crashed into the back of the flatbed trailer being towed by the Freightliner.

This impact caused the load of steel coils on the flatbed to break free. The Freightliner came to a rest in a paved crossover in the center median, while the Volvo stopped on the right shoulder.

The Volvo’s cab was severely damaged, entrapping the driver.

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The Volvo driver had to be extricated from the wreckage and was then transported to Memorial Hospital by Memorial MedFlight.

After medical evaluation, the Volvo driver’s injuries were determined not to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.