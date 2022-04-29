Driver hits disabled semi-truck, causing fiery explosions on Ohio Turnpike

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio – A crash between two semis led to several fiery explosions on the Ohio Turnpike Wednesday evening.

WOIO reports that a semi-truck on the eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike hit a disabled semi-truck then hit a concrete median Wednesday evening near Elyria Township, Ohio.

Ohio State Highway Patrol told WOIO that the impact caused both vehicles to become fully engulfed in flames.

The hazardous material being hauled by the disabled semi ignited, causing explosions for an hour. The dangerous situation caused both the east and westbound lanes of the turnpike as well as the Interstate 90 overpass to close for several hours due to the massive fire. Video obtained by WOIO shows several of the explosions.

Troopers told WOIO that the disabled semi was driven by a 34-year-old man from Hemet, California, and the driver who hit him was a 57-year-old man from Miramar, Florida. Neither driver was injured.

No charges have been filed as of this reporting and troopers said that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.