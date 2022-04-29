HDA Truck Pride launches e-commerce store

ST. LOUIS — HDA Truck Pride, a national, independent supplier of parts and service to the commercial vehicle aftermarket, has announced the launch of the HDA Truck Pride Store.

“E-commerce is a vital part of doing business today. Our goal is to support our members by providing more efficient, easier to use tools,” said Laura Hewitt, vice president of technology for HDA Truck Pride. “We really wanted to enhance the user experience by improving navigation, search capabilities and site performance. The PhaseZero CxCommerce™ platform allowed us to do that.”

PhaseZero’s CxCommerce™ is a software platform designed to connect distributors, customers and suppliers, and bring employees and customers closer together, according to a company news release.

It also allows customers to purchase products through an online channel in addition to traditional counter or call-in service.

“PhaseZero’s CxCommerce™ solutions bring sophisticated digital commerce technologies to HDA Truck Pride members, where they can focus on growth and becoming more efficient with today’s labor shortages and supply chain issues,” said Ram ChandraSekar, founder and CEO of PhaseZero.

“Our solution and execution approach,” added ChandraSekar, “enables HDA Truck Pride members to respond quickly to changing market conditions and better serve their customers by offering flexible options. It also promotes both in-store or online employee interactions, allowing a traditional brick-and-mortar business to access the best available digital technology to complement its industry expertise, customer relationships, and last-mile delivery services.”

The HDA Truck Pride store was launched this week during their annual meeting in Orlando.

“Feedback from beta users has been great thus far so the annual meeting was the perfect opportunity to announce our launch, with PhaseZero. We are excited to collaborate to bring continuous innovation and enhance our digital experience offering over the coming months,” Hewitt said.