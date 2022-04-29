Armed robbery suspect arrested after crashing into tractor-trailer

ATLANTA — An armed robbery suspect was arrested this week after a high-speed chase ended with him colliding with a tractor-trailer.
WSB-TV reports that officers received an armed robbery call near midnight on April 25. Police told WSB-TV when they arrived, suspect Tyrone Morrow intentionally rammed an officer’s vehicle while fleeing in a Ford Focus.
Morrow led police on a chase after refusing to yield at a traffic stop. The pursuit didn’t last very long, with Morrow colliding with a tractor-trailer when he attempted to get off the interstate onto an exit ramp.
Morrow was taken into custody with reported minor injuries. Police told WSB-TV that the tractor-trailer driver was not injured.
Morrow was treated and released, then taken to Fulton County jail where he is facing charges of aggravated assault, felony fleeing and eluding, felony obstruction, armed robber and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
