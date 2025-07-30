TheTrucker.com
Driver hits Kenworth truck head on leaving two dead in Oregon

By Dana Guthrie -
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Two people are dead in Oregon, including a Japanese exchange student, after a driver hit a Kenworth truck head on.

On Monday at approximately 7:47 a.m., the Oregon State Police responded to a fatal crash on Highway 226 near Albany.

The preliminary investigation indicated a red Buick Envoy, operated by Jarri Lynn Saul, 55, of Lebanon, was traveling eastbound on Highway 226 near milepost 1.5 when it attempted to turn north onto Old Bridge Drive. The Buick turned into the path of a westbound blue Kenworth commercial motor vehicle, operated by Douglas Edward Ahlberg, 49, of Aumsville. The vehicles collided head-on.

Saul was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Buick’s front passenger, a 15-year old female Japanese exchange student, was also pronounced deceased at the scene. The rear passenger, another 15-year old female Japanese exchange student, sustained serious injuries and was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital.

Ahlberg was not injured.

The highway was impacted for approximately four hours during the on-scene investigation.

OSP was assisted by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Albany Fire Department, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

This is an on-going investigation and no other additional information is available at this time.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

